Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after buying an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,072. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

