Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,639. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

