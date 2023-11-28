Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON VANQ traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 112.40 ($1.42). 98,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.07. The stock has a market cap of £288.28 million, a P/E ratio of 698.75 and a beta of 1.44. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.14).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dave Watts bought 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($62,144.75). Also, insider Ian McLaughlin purchased 54,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £59,779.96 ($75,508.35). 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

