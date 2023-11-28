Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $212,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.