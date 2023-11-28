Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 66,393 shares of company stock worth $166,602 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 291,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,432. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

8X8 Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

