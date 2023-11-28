Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

