Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.70. 649,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,547. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

