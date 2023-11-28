Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after buying an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.28. 157,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.