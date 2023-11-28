Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 105 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,365,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 240,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.