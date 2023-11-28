Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 333 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $138.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

