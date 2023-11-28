Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $208,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.13. 351,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

