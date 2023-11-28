Venus Price Reaches $7.00 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. Venus has a market capitalization of $109.64 million and $26.49 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00018828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,657,129 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

