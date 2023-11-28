Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,503.26

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $48,503.26 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00185916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.00598939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00447268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00122592 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,164,385 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

