Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 19,874 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $485,124.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,324,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,743,974.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $965,703.48.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.29. 376,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,183. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 161.93 and a beta of 1.44.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

