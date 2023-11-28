Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 39,643 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,662,039.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 160.80 and a beta of 1.44.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

