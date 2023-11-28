Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 773 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 302,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,005,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IHAK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,995. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

