Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $20.06.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

