Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 16,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,094. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

