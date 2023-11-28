Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,893. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

