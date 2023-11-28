Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. 189,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

