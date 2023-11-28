Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,185 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

