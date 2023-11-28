Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $545,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.27. 62,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

