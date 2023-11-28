Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $646,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 448,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average of $114.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.