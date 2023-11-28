Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $802,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DVN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. 1,035,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

