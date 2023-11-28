Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,422,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 110,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 436,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,269. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.