Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.35% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 231.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 367,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 256,544 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 135,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 242,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000.

Shares of NAPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

