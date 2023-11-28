Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,225 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,735,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 177,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 548,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period.

PDBC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 567,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,338. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

