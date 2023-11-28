Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 17,898 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SDOG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,163. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $56.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.