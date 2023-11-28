Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 257 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 293,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.