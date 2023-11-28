Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $169.73. 912,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

