Wedbush Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.85. 4,398,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,970. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $61,681,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 39,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

