Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE WIW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,068. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

In other news, Director Michael Larson acquired 5,000 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,740.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,514,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,612,000 after purchasing an additional 916,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,755 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

