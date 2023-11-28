Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
PAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 8,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,603. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.