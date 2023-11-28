Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 8,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,603. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

