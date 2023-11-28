Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,760,328 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,260.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,328 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $76,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,762,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,195,605. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

