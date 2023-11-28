Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 238,347 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,347 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 3.44% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $64,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,064,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after buying an additional 1,338,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,835,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 210,215 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

