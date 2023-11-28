Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 55,542 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,892,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $73,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,173,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,740,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

