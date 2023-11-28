Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,302 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Patterson Companies worth $61,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. 480,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,446. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

