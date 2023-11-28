Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $60.79 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $60,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Encore Wire by 125.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after buying an additional 262,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after buying an additional 91,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WIRE. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of WIRE traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.86. 58,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.86. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

