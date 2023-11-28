Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $65.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $65,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. 5,634,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,015. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.