Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $69.23 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646,157 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $69,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,783,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after purchasing an additional 206,560 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. 101,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,824. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

