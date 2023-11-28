Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $80.34 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $80,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albany International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,258. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

