Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $75,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 43,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

