Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,447 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $78,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.22. The company had a trading volume of 206,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.