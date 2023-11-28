Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 11,526 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $105,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ETN traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. 683,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

