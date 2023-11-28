Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 22,800 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,172,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $61,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,376. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

