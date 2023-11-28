Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 28,758 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,758 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.42% of J&J Snack Foods worth $73,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.71. 23,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.58.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

