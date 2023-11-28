Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 51,856 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,856 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.7% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cheniere Energy worth $185,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.50. 770,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $180.77.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

