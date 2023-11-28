Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,742 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $62,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. 105,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.28 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,015.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

