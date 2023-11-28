WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $1.67 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.28.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
