Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.88.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.24. 373,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.13 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of -491.31, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

